Church plans to develop village of amenities for community new
A local church is presenting their plans to build not only a bigger facility but an entire village of amenities for their community to use. Debbie Dennis has called The Bridge Church home for seven years, making the trip every Sunday from the west side of Jenks to get There.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTUL-TV Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jade Jones murder June 11,2017
|1 hr
|Pakl57
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|21 hr
|Listen to Malcolm X
|3
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|22 hr
|Tiffany is an Idiot
|12
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|22 hr
|Jared Lepley is a...
|6
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|Sun
|Hillary c
|4
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|10
|Use TPD for Security at Tulsa Midnight Basketba...
|Jun 17
|Harlem Globetrotter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC