Car Show Gives OHP Opportunity To Recruit Applicants As It Faces Trooper Shortage
Law enforcement agencies from all over the Tulsa area are out showing off their cars, both new and old, at the Heroes and Hot Rods car show while OHP is recruiting future troopers. "This is exactly like my first patrol car when I came on in 1992," he said, referring to a car at the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|25 min
|Bobbie Huckaby
|5
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|38 min
|Hillary c
|4
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|1 hr
|With crabs
|11
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|17 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|10
|Use TPD for Security at Tulsa Midnight Basketba...
|23 hr
|Harlem Globetrotter
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Fri
|Listen to Malcolm X
|2
|McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED
|Jun 15
|GUEST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC