Bomb scare evacuates River Spirit Casino

10 hrs ago

The Creek Nation Light Horse police department responded to the scene near 8100 Riverside Drive around 10:30 p.m. We're told over 600 occupants of the business were forced to leave the compound when a "Code Black" was issued, indicating someone had told officials that a bomb was inside the facility. There were no reports of injury and no bomb was found before the casino re-opened around midnight Friday morning.

