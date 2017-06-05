Bomb scare evacuates River Spirit Casino
The Creek Nation Light Horse police department responded to the scene near 8100 Riverside Drive around 10:30 p.m. We're told over 600 occupants of the business were forced to leave the compound when a "Code Black" was issued, indicating someone had told officials that a bomb was inside the facility. There were no reports of injury and no bomb was found before the casino re-opened around midnight Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alvin Boss is back hr can kiss my white butte
|51 min
|Jake Snake And Ra...
|4
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|4 hr
|Jamie Dunee
|1
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|5 hr
|Alvie Tank You Ve...
|14
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|7 hr
|mrcool
|2
|Tulsa Police Claim Man Recording Station Violat...
|13 hr
|tinfoilcreepedout
|2
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|Black Terror
|316
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC