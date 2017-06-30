Body Of Soldier Slain In USS Fitzgera...

Body Of Soldier Slain In USS Fitzgerald Crash To Arrive In Tulsa

19 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The body of one of the seven sailors killed earlier this month in the USS Fitzgerald crash off the coast of Japan is set to arrive in Tulsa tonight. Tan Truong Huynh, 25, never lived in Oklahoma, but according to the Patriot Guard Riders, his mother and sister moved to the Tulsa area while he was in the service and they want him buried here.

