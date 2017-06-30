Body Of Soldier Slain In USS Fitzgerald Crash To Arrive In Tulsa
The body of one of the seven sailors killed earlier this month in the USS Fitzgerald crash off the coast of Japan is set to arrive in Tulsa tonight. Tan Truong Huynh, 25, never lived in Oklahoma, but according to the Patriot Guard Riders, his mother and sister moved to the Tulsa area while he was in the service and they want him buried here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|24
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|2 hr
|michael
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|16 hr
|Sass
|5
|TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju...
|Thu
|Sick City Tulsa
|1
|Adultry is a felony, Ok law
|Thu
|Guest
|2
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jun 27
|Real Sunday BusSe...
|15
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|Jun 26
|Jamie Dundee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC