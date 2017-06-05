Big Bad Luv Puts Songwriter In Decade's Best Conversation
The tiny Tavern room of Cleveland's Beachland Ballroom was at capacity and then some in anticipation of John Moreland making his second stop touring behind his latest release Big Bad Luv on Saturday night. Accompanied on stage by John Calvin Abney who layered guitar, piano, harmonica, and harmony vocals, Moreland delivered a nineteen song set that from beginning to end had people uttering the word "genius" to his songwriting talent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Black Terror
|316
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|Jun 1
|Bobbie Huckaby
|7
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Jun 1
|the truth
|11
|Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax
|Jun 1
|bullmoose
|1
|Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10)
|May 31
|Tina
|91
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|May 30
|test
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC