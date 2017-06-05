Big Bad Luv Puts Songwriter In Decade...

Big Bad Luv Puts Songwriter In Decade's Best Conversation

The tiny Tavern room of Cleveland's Beachland Ballroom was at capacity and then some in anticipation of John Moreland making his second stop touring behind his latest release Big Bad Luv on Saturday night. Accompanied on stage by John Calvin Abney who layered guitar, piano, harmonica, and harmony vocals, Moreland delivered a nineteen song set that from beginning to end had people uttering the word "genius" to his songwriting talent.

