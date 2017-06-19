Beautiful Saturday Weather For Eastern Oklahoma
We're getting another welcome break from the summer "muggies" and heat as we gear up for a beautiful Saturday! A few isolated brief showers are possible through the morning hours, so don't be shocked if you end up with a few raindrops on the windshield. These should not amount to much though, and much of Green Country will end up staying dry today with heavier rains staying south of our viewing area.
