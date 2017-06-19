AWACS Jet Comes To Tulsa For Practice
A U.S. Air Force jet spent the lunch hour on Monday taking advantage of Tulsa International Airport's long runway. The four-engine AWACS E-3 Sentry performed several touch-and-goes at TIA.
