Attorneys Fear New Laws May Raise Crime Rates In Tulsa
A lot of people understood 780 made drug possession a misdemeanor, but not everyone seems to understand it changed the property theft laws. You can steal any of these items: tool chest, lawn mower, cell phone, big-screen television, everyday, and it will always be a misdemeanor as long as the price is under $1,000.
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|7 min
|Jamie Dundee
|26
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|10 hr
|michael
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Fri
|Sass
|5
|TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju...
|Thu
|Sick City Tulsa
|1
|Adultry is a felony, Ok law
|Jun 29
|Guest
|2
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jun 27
|Real Sunday BusSe...
|15
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|Jun 26
|Jamie Dundee
|14
