All lanes of U.S. 75 in west Tulsa to reopen tonight as project nears completion
After weeks of commuter frustration and public safety concerns during a major resurfacing project, all lanes of U.S. 75 in west Tulsa will be open starting Monday night. "It's still a work zone and there may be some crews in some areas, but all lanes will be open," said Kenna Mitchell, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
