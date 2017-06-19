All lanes of U.S. 75 in west Tulsa to...

All lanes of U.S. 75 in west Tulsa to reopen tonight as project nears completion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

After weeks of commuter frustration and public safety concerns during a major resurfacing project, all lanes of U.S. 75 in west Tulsa will be open starting Monday night. "It's still a work zone and there may be some crews in some areas, but all lanes will be open," said Kenna Mitchell, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... 8 hr Listen to Malcolm X 3
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich 8 hr Tiffany is an Idiot 12
Jared Lepley a Docto? 8 hr Jared Lepley is a... 6
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... Sun Hillary c 4
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother Sat Jamie Dundee 10
Use TPD for Security at Tulsa Midnight Basketba... Jun 17 Harlem Globetrotter 1
McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED Jun 15 GUEST 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC