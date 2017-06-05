Ada Mother Speaks Out After EX Attempts To Drown Children
Ada Mother Speaks Out After EX Attempts To Drown Children - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The twins' mother, Michelle Sorrells, says her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her home, slammed her to the ground and tried to kill her and her two children. He probably would've succeeded too if the next-door neighbor hadn't stepped in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Black Terror
|316
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|Jun 1
|Bobbie Huckaby
|7
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Jun 1
|the truth
|11
|Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax
|Jun 1
|bullmoose
|1
|Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10)
|May 31
|Tina
|91
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|May 30
|test
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC