700,000 Pounds Of Chef Boyardee, Other Brand Spaghetti Recalled
We're learning more about a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot by three Oklahoma law enforcement officers on Friday in Tulsa. Family members told the Associated Press on Saturday, Joshua Barre had stopped taking his medication back in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|6 hr
|Bobbie Huckaby
|7
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|9 hr
|Dont Think So
|1
|Tulsa Police Claim Man Recording Station Violat...
|12 hr
|Nasty Boy Alvin Boss
|9
|Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open
|Sun
|Terrible Tulsa
|1
|Classic Uncle Tom Leland Ashley Spokesman, Got ...
|Sun
|TakeCourageMan
|1
|Review: Oklahoma Men's Clinic
|Sun
|jayjayjohn314
|3
|trump doin away with welfare
|Sun
|Taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC