$5,000 Offered To Find Tulsa Pawn Shop Robbery Suspect

A five-thousand-dollar reward is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to the identification and conviction of the men who robbed a Tulsa pawn shop last month. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward, added with $2,500 offered by the National Sports Shooting Foundation, according to a news release.

