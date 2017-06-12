$5,000 Offered To Find Tulsa Pawn Shop Robbery Suspect
A five-thousand-dollar reward is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to the identification and conviction of the men who robbed a Tulsa pawn shop last month. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward, added with $2,500 offered by the National Sports Shooting Foundation, according to a news release.
