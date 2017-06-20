2016 Eufaula Bank Robbery Victims Sue Tulsa, Creek Counties, D.O.C.

A lawsuit was filed Thursday in McIntosh County District Court by victims in the January 2016, Bank of Eufaula robbery that left two people shot and one fatally shot. The lawsuit claims that Tulsa County, Creek County and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections all failed to ensure the robber, Cedric Norris, was imprisoned in Oklahoma after he finished serving a sentence in Texas.

