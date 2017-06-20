2013 Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
A 22-year-old suspect in a 2013 Tulsa murder was arrested Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. William Proctor was wanted by OKC police for a January homicide and he was also wanted by Tulsa Police for the shooting death of 23-year-old Kendall Austin.
