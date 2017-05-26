Tulsa Officer Found Not Guilty in Shooting of Unarmed Terence Crutcher
Tulsa Okla. for her manslaughter trial in the shooting of Terence Crutcher. Shelby said Monday that a training video of an officer being fatally shot during a traffic stop Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|2 hr
|Bobbie Huckaby
|7
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|7 hr
|the truth
|11
|Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax
|9 hr
|bullmoose
|1
|Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Tina
|91
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|May 30
|test
|4
|Jimmy Brooks
|May 29
|Sarah
|1
|Sapulpa Parent Claims District Isn't Doing Enou...
|May 29
|George Pritchett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC