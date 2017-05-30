Tulsa man charged with murder after airport car chase

Police dashcam shows ex-con leading cops on wild chase across an AIRPORT in a stolen truck before 'he killed father-of-three' A man who police say shut down air traffic by tearing across active runways in a stolen utility vehicle before killing a father-of-three in a fatal crash had recently been released from prison after serving two years for fleeing in a stolen vehicle. Jerry Lee Newman, 24, is charged with first degree murder in the car crash that killed 23-year-old William Bruckman in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday.

