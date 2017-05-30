Tulsa man charged with murder after airport car chase
Police dashcam shows ex-con leading cops on wild chase across an AIRPORT in a stolen truck before 'he killed father-of-three' A man who police say shut down air traffic by tearing across active runways in a stolen utility vehicle before killing a father-of-three in a fatal crash had recently been released from prison after serving two years for fleeing in a stolen vehicle. Jerry Lee Newman, 24, is charged with first degree murder in the car crash that killed 23-year-old William Bruckman in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|14 hr
|test
|4
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|14 hr
|CodeTalker
|6
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|14 hr
|Alvin Boss
|5
|Jimmy Brooks
|Mon
|Sarah
|1
|Sapulpa Parent Claims District Isn't Doing Enou...
|Mon
|George Pritchett
|1
|Betty Shelby Having Sex Tonight, Crutcher 6 Fee...
|May 28
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|May 27
|Blow Me Alvin
|315
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC