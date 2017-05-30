TPD Searches For Man Who Exposed Hims...

TPD Searches For Man Who Exposed Himself To Woman, Child

Wednesday May 24

Tulsa Police Department Sex Crimes Detectives are calling on the public to help them identify a man who they say exposed himself to a woman and her young child on May 14 near 1800 S. 123rd East Ave. Police say on May 14 at 7:30 p.m., the man walked within 10 feet of the victim and her child and said, 'hey,' to get her attention. The victim was able to take a photo of the man and nearby security cameras captured photos of a black Nissan Altima arriving and leaving the scene at about the same time as the reported crime.

