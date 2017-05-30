TPD Searches For Man Who Exposed Himself To Woman, Child

Tulsa Police Department Sex Crimes Detectives are calling on the public to help them identify a man who they say exposed himself to a woman and her young child on May 14 near 1800 S. 123rd East Ave. Police say on May 14 at 7:30 p.m., the man walked within 10 feet of the victim and her child and said, 'hey,' to get her attention. The victim was able to take a photo of the man and nearby security cameras captured photos of a black Nissan Altima arriving and leaving the scene at about the same time as the reported crime.

