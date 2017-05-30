New Oklahoma Law Aims To Protect Thos...

New Oklahoma Law Aims To Protect Those Reporting Police Misconduct

Thursday May 25 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Formerly, HB1478, requires the Attorney General's Office of Civil Rights Enforcement to redact the names of people who make complaints against police officers from its official report to top state officials each year, including the reports delivered to police departments. The report comes during a year of high profile cases of police trials including the recent acquittal of Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby and the trial of former Oklahoma City Police Officer Daniel Holtzclaw convicted of sexually assaulting African-American women.

