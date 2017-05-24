Father, son arrested after pipe bombs found in car outside Oklahoma courthouse
An Oklahoma father and son were arrested on Wednesday morning after investigators discovered two pipe bombs at the Creek County Courthouse. Officers say they began looking into the case when a woman discovered that someone had slashed her tires at the courthouse on Tuesday evening.
