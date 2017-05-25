Betty Shelby, Tulsa Cop, Acquitted in Fatal Shooting
The Rev. Joey Crutcher father of Terence Crutcher talks with the media following the verdict in the trial of Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby in Tulsa Okla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|14 hr
|test
|4
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|14 hr
|CodeTalker
|6
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|14 hr
|Alvin Boss
|5
|Jimmy Brooks
|Mon
|Sarah
|1
|Sapulpa Parent Claims District Isn't Doing Enou...
|Mon
|George Pritchett
|1
|Betty Shelby Having Sex Tonight, Crutcher 6 Fee...
|May 28
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|May 27
|Blow Me Alvin
|315
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC