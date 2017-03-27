Ziva Branstetter Announces Departure From 'The Frontier'
The editor in chief of News On 6 partner The Frontier, Ziva Branstetter, is leaving Tulsa to join the Center for Investigative Reporting in California. The Frontier says Dylan Goforth has been promoted to editor in chief and Clifton Adcock has been hired as senior staff writer.
