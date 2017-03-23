Zion Baptist Church hosting Bible-tea...

Zion Baptist Church hosting Bible-teaching simulcast with best-selling author Priscilla Shirer

LifeWay Christian Resources and Going Beyond ministries are partnering to simulcast Bible teacher and best-selling author Priscilla Shirer, live from Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 8. Zion Baptist Church is serving as a host location for the Marietta/Metro Atlanta area.

