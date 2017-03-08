Zarrow International Holds Enrollment...

Zarrow International Holds Enrollment Lottery After Tense First Try

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

After a tense first try, Zarrow International School held a lottery drawing Friday night to determine who will get to attend the school. Zarrow International is a popular school and a lot of families want their kids to go there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 3 hr Alvin Boss 8
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 14 hr Pass 187
Tulsa World editorial: Arrogant Lawmakers KNOW ... Sat Need MorePrizonsN... 1
church of satan Fri xxx 115
Family Court System (Sep '06) Thu Mom of1 25
News Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At... Thu wtf 2
trump won Mar 5 Alvin Boss 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,757 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC