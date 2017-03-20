Woman Leaves Toddler With Severe Head...

Woman Leaves Toddler With Severe Head Injuries At Tulsa Hospital

Police said they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center Monday after staff there started treating a 2-year-old boy. Police describe the person who dropped him off as a black woman, about 5' 6" tall and weighing 170 pounds.

