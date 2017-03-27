What to do in Oklahoma on March 27, 2017: Last chance to see 'Momentum' in the Plaza District
Kyndall Rainey's mixed-media work "Through The Erosion Comes Splendor" is featured in the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition's 2017 "Momentum" exhibition highlighting state artists 30 and younger. Image provided Check out the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition's "Momentum," the nonprofit organization's annual exhibit showcasing Oklahoma artists 30 and younger, from 2 to 7 p.m. at four Plaza District venues: Graphite Gallery, District House, The Venue OKC and DNA Galleries.
