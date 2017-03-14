Weblogs | NEWS102.3 AM740 KRMG @ KRMG.com

Weblogs | NEWS102.3 & AM740 KRMG...

Today marks G.T. Bynum's 100th day as Tulsa mayor. "The opportunity to serve in that job for the next four years That's a dream come true."

