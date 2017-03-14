Weblogs | NEWS102.3 AM740 KRMG @ KRMG.com
Today marks G.T. Bynum's 100th day as Tulsa mayor. "The opportunity to serve in that job for the next four years That's a dream come true."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Mmmmmm
|198
|church of satan
|2 hr
|Alvin Boss
|121
|Review: Access Pain Solutions (Nov '13)
|10 hr
|Bigmike
|27
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Alvin Boss
|14
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|Tue
|Alvin Boss
|72
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mar 13
|Them Too
|12
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|Mar 13
|Alvin Boss
|27
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC