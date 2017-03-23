Warm And Windy Day Across Oklahoma

16 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The winds will be cranking up from the south again today in advance of a strong storm system that will bring a chance of storms into eastern Oklahoma tomorrow morning through afternoon. The fire danger will be increasing today due to the influence of the south winds in the range of 20 to 35 mph.

Tulsa, OK

