Wanted Virginia man accused of luring young teen to Tulsa via social media
Jonathan Corey Lewis was wanted out of Virginia. He's accused of luring a teen girl to Tulsa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|5 hr
|Alvin Boss
|185
|trump won
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|1
|who neds jobs
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|1
|church of satan
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|113
|Ky resident
|Sat
|Beth
|1
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|Jamie Dundee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC