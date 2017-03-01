Virginia Fugitive Found With 14-Year-...

Virginia Fugitive Found With 14-Year-Old Girl In Tulsa Motel 6

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A man wanted in Virginia was arrested Saturday night, March 4 for the sexual assault of a minor. Tulsa Police say Jonathan Corey Lewis, 26, was taken into custody at a Motel 6 near the Broken Arrow Expressway and 51st Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 2 hr Mmmmmm 182
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 18 hr Khan 4
trump won Sun Alvin Boss 1
who neds jobs Sun Alvin Boss 1
church of satan Sun Alvin Boss 113
Ky resident Sat Beth 1
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Mar 1 Jamie Dundee 16
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC