Virginia Fugitive Found With 14-Year-Old Girl In Tulsa Motel 6
A man wanted in Virginia was arrested Saturday night, March 4 for the sexual assault of a minor. Tulsa Police say Jonathan Corey Lewis, 26, was taken into custody at a Motel 6 near the Broken Arrow Expressway and 51st Street.
