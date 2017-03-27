Victims Of 2016 Tulsa, Rogers County ...

Victims Of 2016 Tulsa, Rogers County Tornadoes Rebuild

3 hrs ago

The tornadoes left 26 miles of damage behind in Tulsa and Rogers Counties, with hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed, and many people with the hopeless feeling of what to do next. Construction on Kevin and Stacey Cherringtons' new home is almost finished.

Tulsa, OK

