Vacant Bever Family Home Destroyed By...

Vacant Bever Family Home Destroyed By Fire

22 hrs ago

Empty for nearly two years, the former Bever family home on Magnolia Court was left in ruins after it burned early Saturday morning. "If this was any other house, we'd treat it exactly the same," said Captain Derek Fulps of the Tulsa Fire Department.

