USS Tulsa Launched In Alabama Shipyard
The Tulsa is now moored to a dock, where its bridge tower, deck arsenal and other systems will be loaded and tested. Once that's complete, in about a year, the Tulsa will spend another year in sea trials, where all of the $450 million-ship's systems will be tested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Mmmmmm
|198
|church of satan
|2 hr
|Alvin Boss
|121
|Review: Access Pain Solutions (Nov '13)
|10 hr
|Bigmike
|27
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Alvin Boss
|14
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|Tue
|Alvin Boss
|72
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mar 13
|Them Too
|12
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|Mar 13
|Alvin Boss
|27
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC