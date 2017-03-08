Tulsa's Humane Society To Showcase 10...

Tulsa's Humane Society To Showcase 100 Pets Who Need Homes

The Humane Society of Tulsa's Emergency Shelter in Bixby is full and they said new homes are desperately needed for the dogs in their care. The Humane Society will be showcasing the pets at the Greater Tulsa Home and Garden Show March 9-12 at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square.

