Tulsa's Humane Society To Showcase 100 Pets Who Need Homes
The Humane Society of Tulsa's Emergency Shelter in Bixby is full and they said new homes are desperately needed for the dogs in their care. The Humane Society will be showcasing the pets at the Greater Tulsa Home and Garden Show March 9-12 at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|church of satan
|Wed
|xxx
|114
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mar 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Mar 7
|Alvin Boss
|185
|trump won
|Mar 5
|Alvin Boss
|1
|who neds jobs
|Mar 5
|Alvin Boss
|1
|Ky resident
|Mar 4
|Beth
|1
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|Jamie Dundee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC