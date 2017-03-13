Tulsa World editorial: State looks at...

Tulsa World editorial: State looks at private investment for Gilcrease Expressway project

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and state Transportation Secretary Gary Ridley were part of the formal announcement of plans to complete the Gilcrease Expressway. JESSIE WARDARSKI/ Tulsa World The $240 million to $260 million turnpike plan - unique in many ways among Oklahoma highway efforts - would open up the northwestern quarter of Tulsa to development and help manufacturers on the city's west side move freight more efficiently.

