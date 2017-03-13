Tulsa Woman Thankful Boat Fire Didn't Destroy Family Business
Tulsa Woman Thankful Boat Fire Didn't Destroy Family Business - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Police said the fire was most likely caused by a homeless person who was taking shelter in the boat and left a candle burning. It was 1:00 a.m. when Stocker said her phone rang with the news that her family-run business had caught fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Alvin Boss
|14
|church of satan
|8 hr
|Jesse Pennington
|119
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|11 hr
|Alvin Boss
|195
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|15 hr
|Alvin Boss
|72
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mon
|Them Too
|12
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Alvin Boss
|27
|Two teenagers dead, one injured in northwest Tu...
|Mon
|Alvin Boss
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC