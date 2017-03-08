Tulsa Sculptor Honors Husband After Losing Battle With Cancer
Tulsa Sculptor Honors Husband After Losing Battle With Cancer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com After losing her husband, Roger, in 2013 following a brief but intense fight with prostate cancer, Catherine Johnston picked up her four-decade love of sculpting. She named it Hope, which is now the centerpiece of the Memorial Garden, whose landscape will be maintained by volunteers.
