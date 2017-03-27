'Tulsa RV' Opens Second Full-Service ...

'Tulsa RV' Opens Second Full-Service Dealership

Tulsa RV, a consignment dealer founded on the brink of the Great Recession, opened its second full-service dealership Monday on the east side of Tulsa, Okla. "We closed the deal on Thursday and opened Monday," said Craig Goldrich, owner of both stores who also continues to run the consignment lot.

Tulsa, OK

