Tulsa Public Schools Trying To Stay In Front Of Teacher Turnover
Tulsa Public Schools is hiring and trying to get ahead of other districts which usually wait later in the spring. The district needs to fill jobs because of the usual turnover that happened during the summer, but, we've also learned several teachers have resigned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|50 min
|Advents
|5
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|wow
|183
|trump won
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|1
|who neds jobs
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|1
|church of satan
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|113
|Ky resident
|Sat
|Beth
|1
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|Jamie Dundee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC