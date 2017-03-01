Tulsa Public School's Pride Race & We...

Tulsa Public School's Pride Race & Wellness Festival Underway

Hundreds of Tulsa Public School students, teachers and education supporters are taking part in the district's annual Pride Race and Wellness Festival at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa. Activities included a 5K Bike Ride, a 5K Run, a one mile Fun Run, school mascot Dash and wraps up with Zumba on the Green.

