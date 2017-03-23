Tulsa Police To Release Video In The ...

Tulsa Police To Release Video In The Death Of Madison Dickson

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department says it plans to release several dashcam videos Thursday afternoon of an incident on Saturday, March 18th, involving Tulsa "Most Wanted" suspect Madison Dickson. Dickson was struck and killed by a patrol car after she exchanged gunfire with officers.

Tulsa, OK

