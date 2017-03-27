Tulsa Police: Three Busted Selling Gun To Person They Stole It From
Police arrested three people they say tried to sell a stolen Airsoft gun to the person from whom they'd stolen it. An employee called police after three people came into the story and tried to sell an Airsoft gun.
