Tulsa Police Stepping Up Speeding Enforcement For March
Starting Wednesday, more Tulsa police cars are cruising Tulsa's highways as the traffic division buckles down on catching speeders. Monday, a roll of carpet fell off a truck on Highway 169 causing a four-vehicle crash and sending four people to the hospital.
