Tulsa police make arrest in fatal Saturday shooting; other suspect at large
Police arrested a suspect Tuesday who they believe worked together with another person to shoot and kill a man in north Tulsa Saturday morning. Terry Markell Buckley, 31, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, according to Tulsa Jail records.
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fatally shoots 3 suspects in Oklahoma home ...
|2 hr
|Bobby
|1
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|6 hr
|Booty games by gays
|5
|Tulsa molesters
|12 hr
|Sukit
|1
|Grown man does wrestling move on young boy
|12 hr
|Stupid Ffuck Sticks
|2
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|13 hr
|infidel
|25
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Life as we know it
|262
|One Person Dead In Tulsa Traffic Accident (Feb '10)
|Mon
|tiffi bee
|181
