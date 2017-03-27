Tulsa police make arrest in fatal Sat...

Tulsa police make arrest in fatal Saturday shooting; other suspect at large

7 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Police arrested a suspect Tuesday who they believe worked together with another person to shoot and kill a man in north Tulsa Saturday morning. Terry Markell Buckley, 31, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, according to Tulsa Jail records.

