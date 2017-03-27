Tulsa Police Investigating Shooting T...

Tulsa Police Investigating Shooting That Sent 1 To The Hospital

Homicide detective Sergeant Dave Walker along with other detectives are investigating after they say a person started shooting at a car from the parking lot. Tulsa Police say the car was driving north and was able to reach the Walgreens a block away before the driver had to stop.

