Tulsa Police Investigating Shooting That Sent 1 To The Hospital
Homicide detective Sergeant Dave Walker along with other detectives are investigating after they say a person started shooting at a car from the parking lot. Tulsa Police say the car was driving north and was able to reach the Walgreens a block away before the driver had to stop.
