Tulsa Police Department Appoints Liaison To LGBTQ Community
"I'm one of the few people who got to grow up and be what they wanted to be, which is a Tulsa Police Officer," said Captain Cathy Reynolds. Reynolds has been a Tulsa Police Officer for 28 years and she was just appointed as the city's first LGBTQ liaison.
