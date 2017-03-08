Tulsa Police Department Appoints Liai...

Tulsa Police Department Appoints Liaison To LGBTQ Community

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

"I'm one of the few people who got to grow up and be what they wanted to be, which is a Tulsa Police Officer," said Captain Cathy Reynolds. Reynolds has been a Tulsa Police Officer for 28 years and she was just appointed as the city's first LGBTQ liaison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family Court System (Sep '06) 10 hr Mom of1 25
News Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At... 11 hr wtf 2
church of satan Wed xxx 114
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mar 7 Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Mar 7 Alvin Boss 185
trump won Mar 5 Alvin Boss 1
who neds jobs Mar 5 Alvin Boss 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,848 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC