Tulsa PD release dash cam video of shooting suspect being run over by patrol car

TULSA, OK Tulsa Police have released dash cam video of a suspect Madison Dickson, 21, being run over by a patrol car during a pursuit. According to KFOR, Dickson was wanted for shooting with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempted larceny and discharging a firearm in a public place from incidents on March 11 and March 12 in which she shot one man in the head and shot a woman in the arm during an attempted carjacking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.