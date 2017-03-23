Tulsa PD release dash cam video of sh...

Tulsa PD release dash cam video of shooting suspect being run over by patrol car

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSWO

TULSA, OK Tulsa Police have released dash cam video of a suspect Madison Dickson, 21, being run over by a patrol car during a pursuit. According to KFOR, Dickson was wanted for shooting with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempted larceny and discharging a firearm in a public place from incidents on March 11 and March 12 in which she shot one man in the head and shot a woman in the arm during an attempted carjacking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 4 hr Life as we know it 226
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 17 hr Allahs pork rinds 19
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF 17 hr Jamie Dundee 11
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... Thu Alvin Boss Tank You 19
who neds jobs Wed Alvin Boss Bend O... 8
I love Matrix service by god Mar 21 Alvin Boss 4
trump won Mar 21 Alvin Boss 3
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC