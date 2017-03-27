Tulsa Officer Gives Interview, Says Race Wasn't Factor In Terence Crutcher Shooting
Tulsa Officer Gives Interview, Says Race Wasn't Factor In Terenc - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Betty Shelby, the Tulsa police officer charged with manslaughter in the killing of an unarmed black man, is speaking out in her first interview on "60 Minutes" this Sunday. Shelby says race had nothing to do with her decision to pull the trigger and kill Terence Crutcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who neds jobs
|1 hr
|xxx
|13
|Tulsa Reverend Arrested For Child Pornography
|1 hr
|Shovelhead72
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|5 hr
|Allahs pork rinds
|32
|Alvin Boss best tank cleaner (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Kelo
|3
|Alvin Boss eats poop
|5 hr
|Kelo
|4
|Grown man does wrestling move on young boy
|Wed
|lisa remington
|3
|Man fatally shoots 3 suspects in Oklahoma home ...
|Wed
|Bobby is a Stupid...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC