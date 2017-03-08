Tulsa Mother Seeks Answers 6 Years After Son's Death
A Tulsa mother has many questions she has yet to find the answers to, as the sixth anniversary of her 19-year-old son's drowning death remains unsolved. Blayne Davis's body was found in Keystone Lake on March 9, 2011, a few days after his mother reported him missing.
