Tulsa May Be Overdue For A Big Tornado

Many believe parts of the city of Tulsa are immune from a direct tornado hit, but are we actually overdue for the big one? Large swaths of Tulsa have avoided tornadoes since the Creek Indians settled near present-day 18th & Boulder in the 1800s. "They put out tornado medicine is our understanding, scattered all around this area to protect the town council and the religious center," said Rob Trepp, Muscogee Creek Historian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.