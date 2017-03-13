Tulsa Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting ...

Tulsa Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Tells Police It Was In Self-Defense

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Police say Simmons told them he was in fear for his life when he shot at his step-daughter's ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Chris Foster. Antoinette Foster, Chris' mother, said her son had a rough upbringing, but that he seemed to turn his life around when he met a girl, but their relationship went bad.

